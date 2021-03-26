Aberdeen pensioner who claimed young victims ‘enjoyed’ sexual abuse jailed

An Army veteran who claimed his victims “enjoyed” the abuse he inflicted on them has been jailed for eight years.
Michael Taylor molested and sexually assaulted five boys and girls in Aberdeen after plying them with sweets and money.
He raped a seven-year-old boy and filmed it, before instructing another victim to video him carrying out sex acts on a six-year-old girl.
