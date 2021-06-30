A 34-year-old man appeared in court today after more than £70,000 of cocaine and heroin was found in an Aberdeen property.

Anenchukwu Agwu, from London, was arrested by police in the Guild Street area of Aberdeen yesterday.

Officers recovered £1,000 and later raided a house in Walker Road, Torry, where they seized the Class A drugs with a street value of around £72,600.

Agwu, who faces two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act, made no plea when he appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and was released on bail while his case is committed for further examination.

Detective Constable Jordan Cheyne said: “Police Scotland are dedicated to disrupting those involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs within our communities and we are grateful for the continued support and assistance provided by the public.”