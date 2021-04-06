A historic north-east Highland Games has been cancelled again due to coronavirus.

The Lonach Highland Gathering and Games is held in the village of Bellabeg in Aberdeenshire and welcomes up to 10,000 people each year.

The 179th edition of the event, which was cancelled last year, was scheduled to take place on August 28.

However, this has now been cancelled, with organisers looking forward to hosting the event on August 27, 2022.

Jennifer Stewart, secretary and chief executive of the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society, said: “Cancelling the Lonach Highland Gathering and Games for a second consecutive year was not an easy decision.

“We know that the fourth Saturday in August means so much to many people. For some, it is a day they hold in higher regard than Christmas.

“Organising a safe and enjoyable event to which people feel comfortable in attending, and which is not diluted due to restrictions or circumstances, is key.

“The Lonach Gathering, like other Highland Games across Scotland, is arranged by a dedicated group of volunteers that have worked tirelessly to establish the event as a respected, popular annual gathering, so it is important that this is maintained.

“Although we will have been parted for longer than initially hoped, when the Lonach Gathering returns in August 2022, Strathdon will be ready with a hearty welcome for visitors from near and far.

“Tradition and culture will be continued as the Lonach Highlanders once again follow in the footsteps of their forefathers and solo pipers and pipe bands deliver the soundtrack as Highland dancers and athletes compete.

“The strength of kinship and camaraderie that underpin Highland Games will also be very evident.”

Lonach Highland and Friendly Society is a charitable organisation established in 1823 by Sir Charles Forbes, first Baronet of Newe and Edinglassie.

The society organises the annual Lonach Gathering Highland Games at Bellabeg Park, Strathdon, which is held on the fourth Saturday of August.

The 180th edition of the games will be held in 2023 and coincides with the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society.

The summer spectacle has attracted high profile celebrities and provides a significant boost to the local economy each year.

The event includes games in light and heavy athletics, piping, Highland dancing and tug o’ war.

It also provides platforms for small local businesses to showcase their produce across 80 stands during the Highland Games event.

The organisers decided to cancel the event after reviewing the government’s advice and consulting with the competitors and the local community.

For more information on the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society, and the annual Lonach Highland Gathering, visit www.lonach.org.