Lonach Highland Games cancelled over coronavirus fears

The Lonach Highland Gathering and Games has been cancelled for the first time since 1945 over fears of spreading Covid-19.

Following government advice organisers have postponed this year’s event that was due to take place on Saturday, August 22.

Regarded as one of Scotland’s most iconic traditional summer spectacles, the Aberdeenshire games attracts up to 10,000 visitors and provides a significant economic boost for the Strathdon area and Bellabeg village.

Jennifer Stewart, secretary and chief executive of the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society, said: “We are very disappointed that this year’s Lonach Highland Gathering and Games and the Lonach march will not be able to take place.

“It is the first time since 1945 that they have not been held.

“Both mean so much to so many, including our members, local residents, sponsors, supporters and the thousands of visitors who attend each year.”

The society intend to mark the day with plans to be announced in the coming weeks on social media, however, in the meantime travelling to Strathdon has been discouraged.

Attention is now focused on next year’s games which will take place on August 28, 2021.

