Loganair step in to take over Aberdeen Flybe flights

Loganair has announced the company will take over a number of routes operated by collapsed airline Flybe.

The Scottish airline will take on the following routes:

Aberdeen to Belfast City – as of March 16

Aberdeen to Birmingham – as of March 16

Aberdeen to Jersey – as of May 9

Aberdeen to Manchester – as of March 16.

A number of additional routes from other airports, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, will also be operated by Loganair.

The additional routes across Scotland is the equivalent of an extra 400 flights a week for Loganair.

The airline has also said it will be looking for additional pilots, cabin crew and engineers to be based in Aberdeen, with priority given to applications from former Flybe staff.

Loganair’s chief executive, Jonathan Hinkles, said: “The collapse of a long-standing airline like Flybe marks a desperately sad day, especially for the airline’s dedicated team of employees and for customers facing disruption to their journeys.

“By stepping in quickly with a comprehensive plan, Loganair is aiming to maintain essential air connectivity within the UK regions to keep customers flying, and to offer new employment to former Flybe staff members who are facing an uncertain future today.”