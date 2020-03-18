Loganair reduce the number of flights from Aberdeen to England

Airline Loganair has announced further flight reductions from Aberdeen airport due to the coronavirus.

A reduced timetable will result in journeys to Norwich, Birmingham and Manchester cut back to two a day.

The Scottish airline is scaling back its services in April and May by more than half due to the increasing risk of the coronavirus.

Loganair’s Chief Executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “The coronavirus situation has worsened materially in the last four days, and we have now seen forward bookings fall by around 75% versus their usual levels.”

“From the end of next week, we will be implementing an emergency timetable, which will reduce our operations from around 214 to 95 scheduled flights each weekday – a cut of 55%.

“We expect this to be a temporary reduction and we are implementing this until the end of May but may have to extend that timescale as the situation continues to develop.”

“Customers booked on flights up to the end of May can change their reservation without a change fee to travel on a future date. However, if future flights are more expensive, the difference in fare will be payable. Where services are completely suspended a full refund will be applicable.”

“I would strongly advise our affected customers to manage their booking through our website as we are experiencing exceptionally high call volumes into our call centre”.