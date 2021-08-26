Loganair ‘cautiously optimistic’ over return to European skies in 2022

Bosses at regional airline Loganair have said they are “cautiously optimistic” that all their European routes will return in 2022.

The airline’s new schedule shows off their first return to international flight since the start of the pandemic.

It will introduce new routes to its domestic network, such as Aberdeen to Dublin, and will increase frequency on several existing routes.

Customers can now book flights from March 27 2022, flying on more than 1,300 flights per week across 73 domestic and international routes that Loganair plans to operate next year.

Flights can be booked from today until mid-August 2022, and future flights beyond that date will become bookable around 11 months in advance.

Business, leisure and culture links are back

Links with Norway will be re-invigorated with Loganair’s resumption of services to Stavanger and Bergen next year.

Regular flights will operate from Edinburgh and Newcastle to both cities.

The important historical ties between the Shetland Islands and Norway will be maintained by introducing seasonal Sumburgh-Bergen flights.

With the new route and restored international services, Loganair will also expand services on several of its UK domestic and Isle of Man routes.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s chief commercial officer, said: “We’ve already taken great steps to rebuild our network after the pandemic, and we’re looking forward to consolidating this progress over the year ahead.

“We’re therefore increasing frequency on several routes and will be bringing back international flights for the first time in several months.

“Of course, it’s vital that the prudence and discipline which has helped us to successfully chart a course through the pandemic is maintained.

“We’ll only add flights and routes where we are wholly confident that customer demand will support such moves.

“Yet, after two years of scaling back services, we’re delighted to be able to look ahead to a busy summer across our network in 2022.”