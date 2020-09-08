Loganair announces new partnership to link Aberdeen Airport with extra destinations

Loganair has announced a partnership with Channel Islands-based airline Blue Islands, opening up new destinations for travellers from airports including Aberdeen and Inverness.

The ‘codeshare agreement’ means flights will still stop over at an airport on the way, but hold luggage will be checked through to its final destination and costs will go down for customers as Air Passenger Duty will be charged only once.

Routes introduced for Aberdeen include Exeter and Jersey via Manchester Airport, as well as a new route to Southampton.

Travellers from Inverness Airport, meanwhile, will be able to use the scheme to travel to Southampton and Exeter, also via Manchester Airport.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said “We’re excited our new codeshare partnership with Blue Islands starts today and we’re confident it will be welcome news for customers looking to travel to the north from the Channel Isles and by those in Scotland looking to explore all that Jersey and Guernsey have to offer.

“The agreement also greatly strengthens our connectivity to Southampton and Exeter with extra connecting options via Manchester complimenting our direct services from the Central Belt and Newcastle.

“We look forward to further developing our relations with Blue Islands for the benefit of all our customers.”

Rob Veron, Blue Islands CEO, said, “We are delighted to see that customers can now book flights using our previously announced codeshare partnership with Loganair.

“Our initial set of connections enable easy travel to a number of very popular destinations in Scotland and the North for our customers in Guernsey, Jersey, Exeter and Southampton.

“We expect the network to develop even further very soon, with a wider choice of destinations for next summer.”

Roger Hunt, interim managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We warmly welcome the codeshare agreement between Loganair and Blue Islands.

“This further complements the other services that are available from all of our airline partners.”