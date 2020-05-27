Lockdown sees rise in Aberdonians digging into their past

Growing numbers of Aberdonians are tracing their ancestry during lockdown, according to an online genealogy service.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of north-east based users on Findmypast has risen by almost 40% while the number of “sessions” performed – any activity on the site that last for more than a few minutes – has gone up by roughly 25%.

Compared to the pre-lockdown period from January 25 to March 22, both sessions and users are up by 46%.

Alex Cox from Findmypast says one of the reasons for the rise in people tracing their family history is free time.

He added: “I think people assume there are more barriers to building their family tree than there actually are. They always have it on their to-do list as something they have never manged to get round to.

“The time element isn’t an issue now and it’s something that’s easy to do from home.

“Family history is normally a solitary activity but, during a time like this, it has the power to bring families together.”

Once users have found out basic information about their ancestors such as names, dates and locations, they can explore detail-rich documents such as military service records from World War One, crime records and newspaper archives.

Alex says family history can open up a dialogue between grandparents, children and grandchildren.

He added: “Family history has real power in bringing generations of families together. When people ask us how to get started, we encourage them to talk to older relatives first.

“When you piece it all together you can paint incredibly detailed pictures of people’s lives and for those who are older, it’s a lovely way to engage with children and grandchildren.

“We’ve actually had a few people saying that during a time like this, you can draw quite a lot of comfort from tracing your family history.

“If you discover the story of your Great Uncle Fred, for example, who survived fighting in the trenches on the Western Front at 17 years old, you think to yourself if they can do that you can survive lockdown for a few more weeks.”

While interest in family history is high, the nation remains ill-informed about their roots. Research conducted by Findmypast revealed that only one in 10 (12%) Brits can trace their family tree back past their parents, and over a third (38%) can only trace it up to their grandparents.

But Alex believes it is easier than ever to dig up the past.

He added: “When you’re building your family tree you have these things calls hints, so when you start adding names and dates the tree starts to build itself.

“It starts comparing the information to all the records we have on our database, as well as family trees other people have made.

“If you have an unusual surname your tree basically builds itself and you can get back to the 1830s in next to no time.”