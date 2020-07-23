Lockdown restrictions eased for Aberdeen’s sheltered housing residents

Restrictions for sheltered housing residents in Aberdeen will be relaxed over the coming weeks.

Tenants will no longer have to remain in their flats and can now welcome non-essential visitors as long as they are from their normal social bubble.

This includes visits from hairdressers and other contractors.

Aberdeen City Council and adult social care provider Bon Accord Care sent a joint letter to residents outlining some of the changes to lockdown measures that have been in place over the last four months.

It follows Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement today about some parts of shielding being relaxed tomorrow.

Residents will be consulted on the relaxing of rules on the use of communal areas, including common rooms, given the differing layouts of sheltered housing buildings.

The tenants will be consulted at local level on how and when common rooms will reopen as well as the safety measures put in place to ensure physical distancing.

Councillor Jennifer Stewart, Convener of Aberdeen City Council’s Public Protection Committee, said: “First and foremost, its great news that our sheltered housing tenants will be able to experience a greater degree of normality following the great patience they have shown over what has been a challenging last few months.

“My thanks go out to them for their cooperation and to the staff at the sheltered housing complexes who have worked so hard to support residents in staying safe and who will continue to do so.

“We appreciate that coronavirus is still with us and it is important that tenants, many of whom have underlying health conditions, and staff remain vigilant in following guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety”.

Other measures such as one-way systems and restricting lift usage to one household at a time will also be considered, wherever practical, at each sheltered housing building.