Lockdown restrictions affect delivery of north-east sport and cultural services

Live Life Aberdeenshire facilities remain closed and most services will continue to be suspended until at least January 31.

The organisation operates sport and cultural services on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council and closed most facilities and services for the festive break on Christmas Eve following the move to level four Covid-19 restrictions.

The reopening of facilities and resumption of most services will not now take place on January 18 as expected.

All sports and leisure facilities and cultural venues across Aberdeenshire will remain closed until at least January 31.

Outdoor ski centres at Huntly and Alford, which had continued to operate over the festive period during level four restrictions are closed. Customers with bookings are being contacted directly regarding cancellations.

Lets of community facilities and sports halls will also be suspended, other than where permitted by Government guidance.

Click and Collect and home delivery library services will not be able to operate for the time being.

Active Schools programmes are also suspended and anyone affected should contact their local Active Schools Coordinator for further details.

Health Walks from Live Life Aberdeenshire facilities and under the responsibility of Live Life Aberdeenshire will also cease to operate for the time being.

Payments already made by customers will be honoured when facilities begin operating again and affected fitness passes will be extended to reflect the unavailability of facilities.

Anyone who would like to request a refund should contact the Live Life Aberdeenshire customer helpline on 01467 532929 from 8am till 8pm on Monday to Sunday.

Alternatively, you can email active@aberdeenshire.gov.uk