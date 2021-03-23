Lockdown Live Aberdeenshire releases song to mark first birthday

A north-east group which has entertained thousands of people during lockdown has released a song to mark its anniversary

The Lockdown Live Aberdeenshire group is celebrating a year of its live shows with Facebook events this weekend.

The birthday song was streamed on the group’s Facebook page last night.

The song called Rocking the Lockdown, was written by group founder Veronica Largue and local singer/songwriter Dave Bremner.

The first-ever Lockdown Live Aberdeenshire was held in March at the height of the coronavirus crisis with 20 performers taking part.

The group now has almost 38,000 members across the world.

This weekend’s events will be the group’s final live shows.

The line-up includes musicians such as Andy Robbins, AJ Mclovely and Dave Bremner.

More than 30 artists and groups are set to perform during the virtual event which will raise money for SAMH.

To donate go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/veronica-largue22