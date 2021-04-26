Lockdown lifting: Increased numbers for weddings and funerals has ‘lifted everyone’s spirits’

North-east religious leaders have welcomed today’s easing of lockdown restrictions and the impact it will have on services saying it has “lifted everyone’s spirits”

As Scotland moved into level three restrictions today non-essential retail reopened as well as Non-essential retail is not the only slice of the Scottish economy reopening today, as bars, pubs and restaurants for the first time in four months.

The capacity for funerals and weddings has been moved up to 50 after being 20 previously.

Change in numbers from 20 to 50

Post-funeral events and receptions will be allowed to take place and alcohol is allowed.

The Reverend Jerry Middleton, who is the minister at Gilcomston Church on Union Street, said the changes to funerals and weddings will make a positive difference.

He said: “It is a help moving from 20 people to 50.

“What will make the biggest difference is that the social distancing gets reduced from two metres and there will be an opportunity to sing.

‘Funerals have suffered more than weddings’

“Funerals have suffered more than weddings in my view because larges groups of friends and families haven’t been able to gather.

“You feel for those who are grieving who would usually be surrounded by people to comfort them but they don’t have that.

“An integral part of the grieving process is that they have the comfort and strength of other people around them.”

‘Happy to be able to hold services again’

Evan Beker-Sorski, vice-president of Aberdeen Synagogue, also welcomed the changes.

He said: “We are very happy that we are able to hold services again in our Synagogue.

“Praying together is such an important part of Judaism, so being able to do that again in a safe and socially distanced environment has really lifted everyone’s spirits.

“The numbers of people are still limited at our synagogue due to the issue of spacing though.

“We are a small community, so simchas such as weddings do not happen too often and in regards to funerals, we haven’t had a funeral in a few years, but it’s nice to know that we are allowed to have more people to share the joyous times with and support us in times of mourning.”

Back behind the wheel for learner drivers

Meanwhile, another restriction being lifted is the resumption of driving lessons and tests although face coverings must be worn.

Kittybrewster-based driving instructor Mike Hurry is looking forward to meeting new students behind the wheel.

He has not given a lesson in a year as a result of the pandemic rules and is “delighted” he can start up teaching once again.

Mike said: “I’ll be delighted to get back to it.

“I really look forward to seeing people and meeting everyone. But there is also a little trepidation because it has been so long.

“Even just to go for a drive will be pleasant.

“I really feel sorry for the people learning to drive and they were forced to stop during the last lockdown.

“But for me, the big thing is to meet new learners. I’ve been an instructor for 35 years and I love it.”