Lockdown Diary: By Charley and Georgie Craib

Mummy has told us about the horrible virus that is hiding outside just now and this is why we have to stay in.

We know the virus can make you feel unwell so we don’t want to get it and we really don’t want anyone we know to get it. Mummy and daddy tell us we need to keep washing our hands to stop the virus spreading.

We wish we could see our grandmas and grandad just now but we aren’t allowed to. We are missing our friends and school and nursery too. We are also sad we can’t go play in the parks as we love going on the seesaw and swings.

We are enjoying being at home because we have been playing lots and jumping on our trampoline. Yesterday we made a hospital with our dolls. All our dolls had to wear masks as they weren’t well and had to stay apart.

We aren’t allowed to go on our holiday this year. We were really looking forward to playing in the pool as we love swimming.

Daddy is going out to the shop when we need food. He can still shop for food but not go to the toy shop.

We have made colourful rainbows to put in our windows to make people smile when they go past.

We have been outside clapping the nurses and doctors on a Thursday night before we go to bed.

