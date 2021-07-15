‘Lochdown’: Clarkson, May and Hammond tease fans with trailer bringing The Grand Tour to Scotland

Having spotted petrolhead presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May filming in the Highlands last year, fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting to find out when The Grand Tour’s next series will air.

From causing chaos on the streets of Edinburgh to finding themselves homeless in the Highlands after a series of escapades, the new trailer released by Amazon Prime gives fans a glimpse into the iconic trio’s car-related mischief.

Celebrating the great muscle cars of the 70s, the cars will be put through their paces on the track and through a series of challenges, one of which will involve a homemade floating bridge and the Hebridean Sea.

Och aye the new trailer for The Grand Tour Presents… #Lochdown is here pic.twitter.com/0eobci0wpL — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) July 15, 2021

Having been filmed during 2020 and subject to Covid restrictions, the former Top Gear presenters have dubbed this season ‘Lochdown’ in reference to both the global pandemic and Loch Ness.

Starting in the capital, the trio will make their way across the country, stopping off at picturesque spots before boarding their cars onto a ferry to finish their adventure in North Uist.

Making its way to screens on July 30, Amazon Prime Video has announced ‘Lochdown’ as the third feature-length special to feature in The Grand Tour’s fourth season.

“The most beautiful drive we have ever done”

Even though the trio are on home turf and far away from the usual sights of Cambodia or Vietnam, James May promises that this feature-length special is “the most beautiful drive we have ever done.”

And, after watching the trailer for ourselves, it is hard to argue with him.

Having aired 38 episodes across three seasons between 2016 and 2019, production has changed format and the trio only come back together for special feature-length trips.

The first of them, “Seamen”, aired in December 2019, followed by the second “, A Massive Hunt” in December 2020.

Amazon has also expanded its deal with each of the motoring presenters to include a solo show.

May will present a show called Our Man in Japan, Clarkson has recently released Clarkson’s Farm, where he attempts to turn a profit at his sizable farm and Hammond is primed to host The Great Escapists.