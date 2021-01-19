‘Local hero’ schoolboy who lost sight after brain tumour surgery awarded prestigious Scouts award

An inspiring schoolboy who lost his sight after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour has received one of the highest Scout awards.

Theo Harvey, a scout from 1st Alford Scout Group, has been awarded a Cornwell Scout Badge for overcoming huge personal obstacles in his life and fundraising thousands of pounds for charity.

It is one of the most prestigious awards available from the Scouts Association.

The 13-year-old Alford Academy pupil completely lost his sight in 2016 after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour.

But despite his ordeal, Theo was determined as ever to keep going, raising £7,500 for the Guide Dogs for the Blind charity through craft fairs, sponsored cycling and other events.

He now hopes to one day be placed with a dog of his own to help him keep his independence as well as his ongoing commitment to the Scouts.

© Theo Harvey

Dad David Harvey, 46, said “Theo faces many challenges on a daily basis due to a number of medical conditions he has at the moment, but he continues to be active in his Scout Troop and fundraise when he is well enough.

“Theo is truly a local hero to me, being so dedicated to fundraising for the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

“We’re very proud of him, it’s a huge honour. He’s been involved in the Scouts for a while, he did the Cubs before, and he was doing it before he lost his sight.

“He chose Guide Dogs for the Blind because he’d like to have his own in the future, and when he lost his sight we did a lot of research. We didn’t realise it is fully self-funded, we thought it might have been government-funded.

“He liked biking before he lost his sight, so he did some fundraising by going on tandem bike rides with his mum Wendy, and did some fun runs with his mum as well.”

Scouts Association leaders have described Theo, of Alford, as a “truly inspirational” young person.

The Cornwell Scout Badge is awarded in respect of pre-eminently high character and devotion to duty, together with great courage and endurance.

It is granted only to youths under the age of 18 who have an outstanding record of service and was named after a legendary Scout from Grimbsy who died during the First World War.

John ‘Jack’ Travers Cornwell, was only 16 when he died while serving in HMS Chester. He was struck by a shell splinter yet stayed at his post waiting for orders until he was relieved at the end of the battle. He died in hospital a national hero in 1916.

North East Regional Commissioner, Dougie Simmers, has now honoured Theo with the badge.

And Theo continues to keep up with his local Scout group on Zoom.

Mr Simmers added: “Theo continues to do Scouting locally, albeit it is now over Zoom, when he is able to do so.

“He is truly an inspirational young person, who has faced extraordinary challenges but continues to put the skills for life into practice with his group.

“What Theo has gone through would be difficult for anyone to come to terms with, let alone someone of his age.

“Having monitored him (through keeping in touch with his local Scout leader) I have heard all about how well he has coped and strives to overcome the challenges he is faced with, transitioning from Beavers (when he was first diagnosed) to Cubs and, of course, continues with his Scouting.

“Theo is a role model to not only children but adults too. He’s kind-hearted, generous and always thinking of other people.

“I can’t quite put into words or express just how much I admire him. I truly hope he gets himself a guide dog in the future.

“In recognition of his own personal challenges and his fantastic fundraising for Guide Dogs for the Blind, I am delighted to present Theo, one of the most prestigious awards our organisation has to offer.”