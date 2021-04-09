North-east firm listed in exclusive profit league table

An Aberdeenshire-based firm have made it onto an exclusive league table tracking companies in Britain with the fastest growing profits.

Score Group, who have their headquarters in Peterhead, are one of just four companies established in Scotland to make the list.

With more than 1,800 staff, including 360 apprentices, it is one of the largest employers on the league table.

Founded in 1982 to repair valves for the oil and gas industry, it has since expanded to service sectors including aerospace, defence and utilities. Profits hit £12.9m in 2019.

It comes in at number 29 on the Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100, an annual league table which is published each April by Fast Track, a leading Oxford-based research and events firm.

The table aims to shine a light on Britain’s private companies with the fastest growing profits over the last three years.

Glasgow-based fashion retailer Oh Polly came in at number 19, Inverness firm Gael Force Group achieved 36th place and Axle Group Holdings, also from Glasgow, hit the 61st spot.

Coming in at number one was fitness clothing retailer Gymshark, with other big names like Thatcher’s Cider, Regatta and PureGym also making the list.

Martin Gill, lead partner for BDO in Scotland, said: “These ambitious, entrepreneurially-spirited businesses punch well above their weight and are vital for the UK economy; they invest and this investment also creates jobs.

“As the vaccine programme continues to be rolled out and lockdown restrictions are eased, high-growth businesses like these must have adequate support.”