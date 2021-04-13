Aberdeen PwC staff defy pandemic to raise £47,000 for CHAS

Staff from the Aberdeen branch of PwC UK have helped to raise more than £47,000 for charity.

The two year fundraising drive saw them take on a variety of challenges and charity events to raise money for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

Together with staff from the Edinburgh and Glasgow offices, the team of fundraisers did not let the pandemic curtail their activities.

More than £22,000 was raised over Christmas 2020 alone, where the team were forced to come up with new fundraising ideas suitable for lockdown.

One of the most successful was the creation of exclusive recipe book which included contributions from Tom Kitchin, The Balmoral and the catering team at Robin House, of the CHAS hospices.

© Supplied by CHAS

Lindsey Paterson, head of diversity & inclusion at PwC Scotland, said: “CHAS does an incredible job of supporting families across Scotland so PwC wanted to do whatever we could to support them.”

“Over the two years we’ve worked with CHAS our people have been completely engaged, actively volunteering and fundraising – this culminated with more than 1,000 staff taking part in the CHASmas activity, and I’m sure the strong links between both organisations will continue.”

CHAS works across Scotland to provide its hospice services to babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions nationwide