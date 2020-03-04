Local development plan shows backing to increase number of new homes in north-east

The local development plan shows housing allowances for 2020-23 will increase to 10,214, a rise of 1,879.

The new properties proposed include sites at Mill of Newburgh, Fetterangus, St Combs and on land north of Denview Road in Potterton.

A large proportion of these are a continuation of the 2017 blueprint which shows the amount of time developers take to complete projects.

Ongoing projects include the expansion of Donald Trump’s Menie Estate and the 980 homes and school for Cromleybank in Ellon.

New allocations have also been included in the plans which feature brownfield land at the former Kingseat Hospital mental health facility at Newmachar, with 300 homes ringfenced for there.

Similarly, 40 homes are planned at the former Glen O’Dee Hospital in Banchory which was ravaged by fire in 2016.

Rejected proposals for sites

A number of proposed development sites in the north-east were rejected by planners or councillors and were axed from the plan as a result.

Two housing sites north of McDonald Golf Course in Ellon were recommended to be included by Formartine Area Committee.

But planning officials opted to not put them in due to worries about landscape impact and compatibility with the adjacent proposed cemetery use.

In Portlethen 300 homes north of Thistle Drive were rejected by the Kincardine and Mearns area committee.

One hundred homes proposed in Banchory at the Loch of Leys were also excluded at the request of the Marr Area Committee.

To replace it, there is a development opportunity for 40 homes at the Glen O’Dee site in the town.

Each of the rejected proposals remain ring-fenced away from developers but could be included in future plans.