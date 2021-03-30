A local charity has backed a union’s calls for better working conditions for social care staff.

Voluntary Service Aberdeen (VSA) commends Unite Scotland’s manifesto launched yesterday to address low pay and a lack of investment in the sector.

The trade union will mobilise its membership to ask parliamentary candidates to support its manifesto ahead of the Scottish Parliament elections on May 6.

It’s hoped that all care workers will be paid a minimum of £15 an hour and given access to two 30 minute rest breaks during their shifts.

And the manifesto also calls for enhanced sick pay and consistent pensions for all social care staff.

The union also wants to the Scottish Government to fully fund the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) registration fee.

Carers currently pay for all SSSC registration fees, but some employers provide opportunities to claim this fee back.

Dr Kenneth Simpson, Chief Executive VSA, said: “Unite’s manifesto emphasises the importance and value that social care workers provide to the people of Scotland, we hope that all parliamentary candidates and the next Government will make social care and how it is funded a key priority.

“2020 has been one of the most challenging years that any of us have faced, and now more than ever it has highlighted the highly skilled role of social care workers across Scotland and action must now be taken to fund the sector and health and social care workers properly.”

VSA is a social care charity established in 1870 with a vision to build a “strong and caring community”.

The charity’s services support people living with complex learning needs, mental health diagnosis, loneliness and isolation, poverty and addiction issues.

VSA provided over 3,000,000 hours of care and supported 20,169 people across its service areas in 2019/2020.

Unite Scotland said that a recent independent review into adult social care in Scotland “didn’t go far enough” in addressing the disparity in terms and conditions for social care staff and the lack of investment in the sector.

The Feeley Report was launched on 3 February.

Unite Scottish Secretary Pat Rafferty said: “Unite Scotland has launched our manifesto for Social Care Workers in Scotland because the state of the sector needs to [be] put centre stage of this election campaign.

“There is no issue of greater importance than the quality of life of our loved ones in receipt of social care, and how we reward and value those who give that care.

“The last year has put that reality firmly in our heads.”

Unite Scotland has called on voters to consider the quality of social care a key issue when they cast their votes in the Scottish election this year.