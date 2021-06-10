Local care home pays tribute to veteran resident on D-Day anniversary

A Portlethen care home has marked the anniversary of the D-Day landings in honour of their resident veteran.
Lethen Park Care Home marked the 77th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6 with a tribute to veteran James Gordon.
Mr Gordon, who was in the Black Watch Regiment, was in Greenock on D-Day waiting to board a troop ship called Cape Town Castle.
