Local care home pays tribute to veteran resident on D-Day anniversary

By Ellie Milne
10/06/2021, 3:54 pm
© Supplied by BarchesterJames Gordon
A Portlethen care home has marked the anniversary of the D-Day landings in honour of their resident veteran.

Lethen Park Care Home marked the 77th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6 with a tribute to veteran James Gordon.

Mr Gordon, who was in the Black Watch Regiment, was in Greenock on D-Day waiting to board a troop ship called Cape Town Castle.

