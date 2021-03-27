A north-east campervan hire service is looking forward to a promising future, with expansion plans in place just one month after launching.

Happy Haggis Campers was established in February by father-son duo Graham and Scott Duthie, 26, who live in Fraserburgh.

Starting out with one van, known as Lewis, the pair are already working on securing a second, which they will “hopefully have ready and available by the summer”.

Graham, 54, said: “With this year officially being the year of the ‘staycation’ – according to Nicola Sturgeon – Happy Haggis Campers offers a great get-away solution to those wishing to see a bit more of Scotland or to travel further afield in the UK (and into Europe).

“From three-day hires to full weeks and up to 30-day hires, there is definitely something for everyone.

“Our luxurious VW Camper King St Tropez campervan offers real flexibility and allows you to simply follow the open road.”

© Supplied by Graham Duthie

Launching in lockdown, Graham and Scott are hoping to benefit from the demand of people looking to get back out travelling once coronavirus restrictions are eased further.

“Scott and I hope to be able to bring some cheer into the lives of people who have been locked up over the last year with our quirky, but deluxe, campervan,” Graham added.

“We already have a number of confirmed bookings and a large number of inquiries, which we hope will transpire into confirmed bookings once the national lockdown picture becomes a bit clearer in the coming weeks.

“Basically, we are good to go once the first minister tells us we are allowed to get Lewis out there on the open road.

“This year, our immediate aims are to get up and running and offer everyone who books the Happy Haggis Camper experience a fabulous time, after what has been a very difficult year.

“As an added bonus for customers, any week-long bookings being made for the month of May 2021 will receive a 10% discount.

© Supplied by Graham Duthie

“Also, we hope to expand very soon by purchasing a second campervan to offer our customers greater choice and more opportunity to book with us.

“Looking into the future, this involves further expansion, targeting travellers from abroad who want to see our fabulous country.

“And in the next couple of years, the pair of us hope to diversify our VW offering to other types of special events, albeit that in the meantime is just an idea in our minds.”

Like Happy Haggis Campers, Graham says the North East Now website is “perfect for locals and tourists alike”.

“The website looks great,” he added. “It is very informative and easy to navigate.

“It’s certainly a good platform for local businesses and one which will no doubt help folk get to know what’s going on in the north-east and surrounding areas.

“North East Now is a welcome addition to the north-east, being a one-stop shop of local information, covering a wide range of things to do.”

Not only is North East Now shining a light on regional businesses, but it also boasts an online hub that makes it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries including food, drink, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more.

The campaign is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

For more information on Happy Haggis Campers, visit www.happyhaggiscampers.co.uk

Visit northeastnow.scot to view the North East Now website.

