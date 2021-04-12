Local artists wanted for Aberdeen Art Gallery commissions

Six new creative individuals from the north-east will have the opportunity to see their work in the Aberdeen Art Gallery’s permanent collection.

Applications for artists have now opened, and the gallery is inviting creatives of all types – musicians, dancers, makers, designers, writers and performers – to submit proposals to create work that focuses on their experience in Aberdeen.

Organisers are keen for potential candidates to explore themes that might address social justice, climate change, identity, diversity, migration and representation.

The successful applicants will be commissioned to create artwork which will become part of the permanent collection, sitting alongside work by Claude Monet, Francis Bacon and Tracey Emin.

The programme is the second round of a bigger project which the gallery began in January.

© Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

As a joint winner of Art Fund Museum of the Year 2020, Aberdeen Art Gallery received a share of the £200,000 prize which was split equally between the five UK winners.

It has been using a chunk of the cash to commission local artists to create work for the permanent collection.

The first stage saw six artists whittled down from more than 40 applicants, and the successful candidates; Lise Bos, Helen Love Partridge and Noon Abdelrazig, Anne Marquiss, Jo Gilbert, Ursula Mathers, and Nicola Seal, received between £850 and £3,000 each.

“We are excited to see the new ways in which artists living and working in Aberdeen explore life in the city,” said Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson.

“By offering a series of small-scale commission opportunities we hope to provide more opportunities for the local creative sector and increase the chances of local visitors recognising something of themselves in the collections.”

The deadline for submission is May 9, 2021. For more information on how to apply, visit: www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/AAGM/about-us/opportunities