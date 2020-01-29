Lloyds Banking Group to close three north-east branches

Lloyds Banking Group is to close three branches in the north-east.

The move comes as the banking giant confirmed plans to shut 31 Lloyds, 10 Halifax and 15 Bank of Scotland branches between April and October 2020.

The group’s Turriff branch will close June 30, while the Huntly branch will shut on July 6.

In Tullos, the Bank of Scotland branch will close on May 5.

Mobile branches will visit the Turriff and Huntly areas, while customers of the Tullos branch are encouraged to visit their nearest branch on Union Street in Aberdeen.

The company said the closures are part of a store reduction programme in response to changing customer behaviour and the move towards online banking.

A spokesman for Lloyds Banking Group said: “We are committed to having the largest branch network in Scotland, and in addition to our branches, all our customers can use the Post Office to access their banking locally. Our mobile branches also visit many rural communities.

“We have made the difficult decision to close a number of branches later this year in response to changing customer behaviours and the reduced number of transactions being made in branches. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”