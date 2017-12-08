Here’s the roads across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire covered by gritters

Gritters across the North-east have been out since the early hours of this morning – here’s how you can check which roads have been covered and when.

Trunk Roads – A90 and A96

A live map shows the major roads in the North-east covered by Traffic Scotland’s gritters.

Vehicles, including Sprinkles and Sir Grits-A-Lot, are out and about on the region’s trunk roads – including the A90 and A96.

The green dots on the map shows stretches of roads treated by gritters in the past two hours.

This includes the A90, between Aberdeen and Ellon, which, according to the map has been regularly treated throughout the day.

The A96, between Dyce and Inverurie, has also been treated a number of times.

Aberdeen

In Aberdeen the city council focuses on 11 routes, these include the busiest roads and bus routes.

The website updates to let you know when the last time the gritters in the city were last out on each route.

Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council, which has around 3,370 miles of road under its control, has 32 different gritting routes across the region.

Their priority treatment plan covers around 30% of the Shire’s roads.

A map embedded on their site shows the roads they plan to treat.