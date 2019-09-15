Live Life alerts line launched in north-east

A new online event alert service has been launched in the north-east

Live Life Aberdeenshire, which runs the local authority’s sports and cultural services, has introduced the notification service on its website.

Users will be notified of any sporting event, exhibition, movie screening or an author talk taking place at any Aberdeenshire library.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Live Life Aberdeenshire teams have so much planned and they want you to know what’s happening, where and when, with the minimum of fuss.

“So, if you’re interested, sign up with your email address and tell us the type of events and services you’re most interested in, or alternatively select ‘all events and services’ and we will keep you up-to-date with everything that’s going on in Live Life Aberdeenshire.”

Subscriptions can be made via bit.ly/2lRMfIf