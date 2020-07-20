Live Life Aberdeenshire to release online support series for north-east sports clubs

Live Life Aberdeenshire is to release a series of online video support sessions for sports clubs.

It comes after the organisation had to change its delivery of the sessions due to Covid-19.

A statement from Live Life Aberdeenshire read: “Earlier this year we surveyed sports clubs in Aberdeenshire to ask what they needed to run a successful club. We were delighted to receive lots of responses.

“Whilst Covid-19 may have changed the way in which we deliver some of this support, we have been hard at work to put some excellent material in place for you to access online.

“From next week we will be releasing a new ‘Club Support Series’ with YouTube videos delivered by experts in their fields.

“These will focus on the topics that you told us were the most important for your club including mental health, disability inclusion, funding structures, social media and funding avenues.

“We will release a new video each Friday and post the links on the Live Life Aberdeenshire Facebook page.

“Feel free to share these widely and among members of your club. We hope you will find them useful.”

To find out more about the Club Support Series, visit www.facebook.com/LiveLifeAberdeenshire/