Live Life Aberdeenshire seeking up to 10 mini films to be showcased at festival

Live Life Aberdeenshire’s arts and heritage team is seeking up to 10 mini films to be showcased as part of the Across the Grain festival 2020.

The films should respond to the title “Poetry of the Landscape” and feature and celebrate Aberdeenshire’s natural environment.

This year the festival will take place over the first weekend in October and will be predominantly online.

Virtual screenings of the successful artists’ films will become part of the festival programme, details of which will be announced shortly.

A statement from Live Life Aberdeenshire read: “If you are a film-maker with a passion for Aberdeenshire, it’s language and landscape, then please have a dip into the artists brief and consider applying.

“Check out the details of the commission and act fast, you need to express your initial interest by noon on Monday August 24.”

To find out more, or to view the artists brief, visit https://bit.ly/3h7cWQY