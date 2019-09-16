Live Blog: Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail charity auction

The first Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail auction is about to kick off.

The event, which will begin at 7.45pm at the Dundee Rep, will see 40 statues go under the hammer.

The statues are being sold off in aid of Archie Tayside and its efforts to raise £2 million for a new twin operating theatre suite for children at Ninewells Hospital.

