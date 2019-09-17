Live blog: Aberdeen and Inverness Oor Wullie statues go under the hammer

The Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Train auctions continue tonight with the Aberdeen and Inverness statues set to go under the hammer.

The sculptures, which were on display in the north-east and Inverness, are set to raise thousands for the Archie Foundation.

Aberdeen and Inverness’s Oor Wullie's BIG Bucket Trail LIVE Auction! Posted by The Archie Foundation Grampian on Tuesday, 17 September 2019

Last night an amazing £239,000 was raised for The Archie Foundation Tayside at an event at Dundee Rep.

Tonight’s auction takes place at the Thainstone Centre and gets under way at 7.30pm, you can follow all the action live below.