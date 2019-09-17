Tuesday, September 17th 2019 Show Links
Live blog: Aberdeen and Inverness Oor Wullie statues go under the hammer

by Callum Main
17/09/2019, 5:34 pm Updated: 17/09/2019, 9:34 pm
The Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Train auctions continue tonight with the Aberdeen and Inverness statues set to go under the hammer.

The sculptures, which were on display in the north-east and Inverness, are set to raise thousands for the Archie Foundation.

Aberdeen and Inverness’s Oor Wullie's BIG Bucket Trail LIVE Auction!

Posted by The Archie Foundation Grampian on Tuesday, 17 September 2019

Last night an amazing £239,000 was raised for The Archie Foundation Tayside at an event at Dundee Rep.

Tonight’s auction takes place at the Thainstone Centre and gets under way at 7.30pm, you can follow all the action live below.

Brave Wee Boy
Oor Highland Coo
Oor Big Hearted Lad
Oor Wild Kitty Jasper
Oor Woolie
Wullie on the Move
Overgrown Wullie Statue
We all scream for ice cream
Oor Roadie
Tartan Wullie Returns
Balach Cluaran
Oor Pete
O Flora of Scotland
Welcoming Wullie
Oor Shire, your Shire, Aberdeenshire
Berry Nabbler
Celebrating Hope
Anatomy of Wullie
County Wullie
Caley Wullie
Oor Legends
Oor Granite
Oor Scottish Samurai
Oor Countryside
Haud Yer Wheesht Oor Wullie
Wullie of the Glen
Well Here We Are
Oor Wildlife
Rainbow Wullie
Flowers for Mi Ma
Oor Gavin
Flooer Wullie
Oor Scottish Stories
Wullie Goes Swummin Wae The Fishies
Mirrie Dancers
Inky Wonderland Oor Wullie
Ceol na Mara
BeeBombed
Oor Nevis
The Amazing Oor Wullie
Oor Roughneck
Oor Archie
Wullie's Technicolour Dream Dungarees
Nessie Wullie
Oor Wullie Miller

