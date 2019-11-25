Little Mix to play gig at Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park

Pop superstars Little Mix will play a gig in Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park next summer.

They will bring their Summer 2020 tour to the Granite City on Sunday July 26, as one of 21 dates across the UK.

The tour will see Little Mix perform some of their greatest hits including Woman Like Me, Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

The band sparked controversy earlier this year when they cancelled a gig due to take place at P&J Live in October, angering many of their north-east fans.

Tickets are expected to be snapped up when they go on sale this Thursday from 9am.

Speaking about the Summer 2020 Tour, the group said: “Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it.



“Our last Summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine!”

Since 2011, the X Factor winners – Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – have not only established themselves as one of British pop’s brightest acts, but as a global pop phenomenon.

They have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, collected more than 17 million Spotify listeners, received more than 3 billion Youtube views, and collated 12 billion streams worldwide.

Record sales have seen them notch up a total of four UK No.1 singles, four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum-selling singles, surpassing a record previously held by the Spice Girls.

The Aberdeen date will be the last stop on the Little Mix tour.

