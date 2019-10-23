‘Little Miracles’ step into spotlight at Aberdeen fashion show

A fashion show is being held to raise awareness of a charity set up to help premature and sick babies.

Sylvia Raji has organised the Little Miracles show to mark the 21st birthday of her twins Aisha and Lee who were cared for in the neonatal ward at the maternity hospital in Aberdeen.

They spent three months in the ward after their premature births and received specialist care from maternity staff until they were able to go home.

The pair weighed a combined total of 6lbs 3oz when they arrived in the world.

Sylvia has been busy organising the Little Miracles show to help raise funds for the Friends of the Neonatal Unit charity. It will be held at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on November 24.

She said: “I wanted to do something to mark my twins’ 21st birthday.

“I gave birth to them at 28 weeks, and they spent three months in the neonatal unit.

“We’re going to be having an afternoon tea and a fashion show at the Beach Ballroom, which will feature models who have been in the neonatal unit.

“My daughter will also be on the catwalk.”

Modelz UK will help Sylvia organise the fashion show.

More than 40 youngsters, parents and even nurses from the neonatal ward will be taking part in the event – all in aid of the charity.

A number of brands have also signed up to help clothe the models, including Tiger Lily, New Look, Matalan, John Lewis and Slaters. A similar successful event was held in April 2006.

Parents of more than 60 youngsters who survived against the odds at birth took part in the show to thank the staff who had cared for them.

And a total of £12,400 was raised for the Friends of the Neonatal Unit charity, which at that time was known as Friends of the Special Nursery.

Some of the children who took part in the first show will be returning to the catwalk for the new event.

Sylvia added: “There’s lots of people helping out, and there’s a lot of children who were cared for in the unit taking part. I’ve made many friends along the way and from being a volunteer. It’s a unique kind of fashion show. Everyone’s really happy to be involved.

“I think it’s great for a lot of parents to see the bigger kids.

“I remember going into the neonatal unit when my kids were about eight or nine. They were running around and this man was there and he was quite upset, but it made him feel better to see my kids, who had also been in the unit, grow up fine.”

The show begins at 1.30pm and is hosted by BBC presenter Rebecca Curran.

For tickets, priced £30, or more information, contact aishlee@talktalk.net