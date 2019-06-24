Little Leopards in spotlight for Evening Express kids’ photo competition

Dozens of children have lined up to show off their cheeky grins as part of the Evening Express Little Leopards competition.

The under-fives showed up at Marischal Square with their proud families to be in with the chance of winning a cash prize.

The competition – which has been taking place inside the courtyard under the leopard statue but today moves to the Trinity Centre – has a £500 top prize as well as lots of other goodies.

Parents can enter by filling out the entry form below and taking it to the Union Street shopping centre every day from 10am to 4pm.

One child taking part on Saturday was one-year-old Tyler Laird from Portlethen.

Mum Chelsea, 27, said she wanted to take part in the competition after seeing an article on the Evening Express website.

The nurse said: “I think the competition is really nice and it gives us a chance to get some pictures done with the photographer.

“I had been tagged in a video online by the Evening Express from friends and I wanted to come down and enter.”

Another smiley youngster snapped by our photographer on Saturday was four-month-old Olivia Chalmers.

Mum Jessica Ingram said her family have taken part on the EE competition in previous years, when it was known as Snappy Tots.

The 19-year-old said: “All my family have taken part over the years so I just wanted to enter Olivia as well.”

As well as the £500 prize, the winner receives a trophy and a canvas of the winning picture.

The winning family also receives a family parlour pass for Mackie’s, a bottle of Champagne and flowers.

The contest, open to children aged five and under runs daily from 10am to 4pm until Saturday.

Parents can enter by filling out the entry form in the paper, then taking it the Trinity Centre to have their photo taken free of charge.

The 11 runners-up each receive a canvas of their child, a free ice cream and coffee for four people from Mackie’s 19.2.