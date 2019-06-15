Little Leopards event in Aberdeen is simply magic

Dozens of toddlers turned up to take part in the Evening Express Little Leopards competition yesterday.

Kids, toddlers and babies under the age of five came along to smile for the camera for a chance to win a cash prize.

Peppa Pig fan Damien Norrie, three next month, had his picture taken outside the Mackie’s ice-cream shop.

His mum, Ashleigh Norrie, 22, from Seaton, said: “He has got a chance of winning, he is cute.

“If we win, we will put the money towards clothes and toys for him.”

And 10-month-old baby Seren Humphrey peered soulfully into the camera when it was her turn to be photographed.

Proud mum Katrina Humphrey, 38, who lives in the city centre, said: “She loves exploring, and loves sitting to watch other babies and other people. She’s a little star.

“If we won, we would put it towards a wee holiday for us, somewhere in the sun.”

Meanwhile, mum Sarah Burrows, 37, also from the city centre, brought along her one-year-old, Darcie-Jai. Sarah said: “She’s into everything. She’s just so interested in what everybody’s doing, she’s so nosy.

“If we win, I think we would do up her bedroom, she’s just getting to that age. It would be handy for a wee bed.”

Future musician Hamish Greig, who came into the world nine months ago, handled his turn in the spotlight with grace.

His mum, Lisa Greig, 30, from Ferryhill, said: “He likes drums or other musical instruments – just banging things, he’s all over that.

“He’s ready to crawl. Any day now and he’ll be on the move. But I’m quite happy with him not moving at the moment, it makes my life a lot easier.”

The kids were treated to guest appearance from a magician, Dean Spruce. Providing balloon animals and magic tricks, he will appear again for the children today, bringing his puppet show. He will also be in attendance next Friday and Saturday.

The overall winner will win £500, a trophy and a canvas of the winning picture. The winning family also receives a family parlour pass for Mackie’s, a bottle of champagne and flowers.

The contest, open to children up to and including the age of five, will run until June 22 (excluding Sunday) from 10am until 4pm at Marischal Square. Pictures are taken inside the courtyard, under the leopard statue.