‘Little change’ to treatment at north-east dentists

Dental patients will see “little change” in the treatments available to them – despite a relaxation of restrictions.

NHS dentists will be able to reintroduce more treatments from next month, the Scottish Government has announced.

As part of changes to lockdown restrictions, practices will be able to perform more procedures, including those using drills, on a limited basis from August 17.

If they are ready, dentists will be able to offer care to patients using aerosol-generated procedures (AGPs), and they will be provided with enhanced protective equipment.

However, one north-east pracitioner contacted by the Evening Express said there would be very little change.

Treatment will still only be available to patients classed as urgent – with the new measures bringing NHS practices in line with their private counterparts, which have been subject to different restrictions.

Dentists will still be restricted in the treatments they can offer – and there will also be limits placed on the amount of AGPs they can carry out.

A letter from the Scottish Government’s chief dental officer Tom Ferris to practices revealed they would only be allowed to offer the treatments if surgeries have external ventilation – and dentists will be required to leave at least an hour between AGPs.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Dr Abdul Al-Hafez, the principal dental surgeon at Advance Dental Centre on Crown Street, said: “The letters we have received still do not give us full permission to carry out treatments.

“Many patients are still in pain, and we still need to refer them to hospital. We are not able to treat them ourselves unless it is urgent.

“At the moment, we are still not allowed to do any drilling – and even after that, there will not be much change from the current situation.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, announcing the changes, said: “From August 17, a wider range of dental care can resume.

“In particular, aerosol procedures – which create a fine mist through use of a high speed drill – will be allowed to restart if they are necessary for urgent dental care.”

Mr Ferris added: “NHS patients have been able to receive care and treatment including aerosol generating procedures through one of the 71 urgent dental care centres in Scotland.

“Now a limited range of AGP procedures will be available at NHS practices – this decision has been taken after carefully and thoroughly considering the balance between the overall risk of infection with the needs of patients to be seen by dentists.

“I am pleased that patients seeking such urgent procedures can now been seen at their NHS practice, and in turn, that practices can expand their services to patients.”