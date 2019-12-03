Little bit of the Buble helps raise thousands for Aberdeen charity

Music fans attending concerts at P&J Live have helped raise more than £2,000 for a north-east social care charity.

Collections were held at both of Canadian singer Michael Buble’s gigs at the new venue last week in aid of VSA.

Around £2,400 was raised and will be put towards the charity’s Changing Lives Campaign – which is being backed by The Evening Express.

VSA’s director of external communications Jennifer Mitchell said: “We are delighted with the total raised over both nights last week. We are absolutely thrilled.

“All that amount is going to go towards helping us change more people’s lives in Aberdeen and across the north-east.

“It was a great way to raise awareness and we had a lot of conversations with people.

“It was great to be able to reach out to people who we may not have had the opportunity to reach otherwise.

“We are really grateful to Michael Buble and his team, because without their support, we wouldn’t have raised such a significant sum.

“The support of everyone who donated at the concerts is very much appreciated and we are incredibly grateful.”

Last month, VSA officially broke ground on the Abergeldie Unit, a purpose-built mental health facility in Aberdeen.

The unit, which will cost around £3.2 million to complete, will provide residential accommodation for people battling ill mental health.

The charity is also preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Jennifer said: “Our aim as a charity is to make sure we are there to catch people when they fall and ensure we can continue to improve the services we provide in the north-east.

“We want to be there for everyone who needs us and to be able to change their lives.

“We are heading into a really exciting time as a charity because we have a lot of things to look forward to.

“We want to encourage everyone in Aberdeen to support us and get behind us.

“We are celebrating 150 years next year and we want to make sure we are around for the next 150 years as well.”