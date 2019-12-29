Little Aliyah crowned winner of Santa’s Little Leopards competition

The north-east’s bonniest Christmas baby – as voted for by readers of the Evening Express – has been revealed.

Six-week-old Aliyah Cattanach, from Kingseat in Aberdeenshire, was just 12 days old when she had her picture taken by our photographer for the Santa’s Little Leopards competition.

Aliyah, the youngest of more than 100 children to enter the competition, captured the hearts of our readers, picking up votes and claiming the top prize.

She was presented with a trophy, cuddly toy, a canvas print of her picture and vouchers for the Bon Accord Centre, where her picture was taken.

Dad Jordan Cattanach and mum Jemma McKenzie were also presented with flowers and champagne to celebrate the achievement.

Jordan, 24, said: “It was really exciting. We entered but because there were so many kids doing it we never thought we would win.

“To be honest we had sort of forgotten about it so it was a real shock to find out.

“There has been so much going on with Aliyah arriving and everything that comes with having a new baby. This really is the icing on the cake.

“My little cousins have always entered this kind of competiton.

“My gran has always signed them up for it and she said we had better take them in.

“There are a few things Aliyah is still needing so we will probably use the vouchers and things for that. She is going to be spoiled even more than she already has been. We’re just hoping Santa brings her some more nice things!”

Aliyah’s victory sparked a double celebration for the family as mum Jemma celebrated her 21st birthday on Friday.

And Jemma revealed her new daughter is already doted on by members of her family – including big cousin Eva, another Little Leopards entrant.

Jemma said: “It’s like an early Christmas present and it’s obviously nice that it’s come around the same time as my 21st birthday as well.

“We took our niece Eva in to enter as well when we went to enter with Aliyah.

“They already love each other so much and have a really strong bond.”

Aliyah’s parents admitted they have been taken aback by how quickly she has grown.

Jemma said: “She is growing up so quickly and you can see the difference between her now and when we entered her. She’s really happy and content.”

Jordan added: “Because she was quite a small baby you notice the difference so much.

“A lot of babies cry a fair bit but she really isn’t one for it at all. She’s really alert, active and strong-minded.”

A total of 105 children were entered into the Santa’s Little Leopards competition, with more than 1,000 votes cast across the contest.

And 81 Evening Express readers gave Aliyah their vote.

Karen Ogg, marketing executive at DC Thomson Media, said: “A huge congratulations must go to our champion Aliyah, who was the youngest of our Santa’s Little Leopards.

“She did very well making her mum and dad extremely proud of her.

“I’m sure she helped make her mum’s 21st birthday extra special.”