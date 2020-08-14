Litter warning after Aberdeen gull spotted with can ring holder stuck around head and neck

A herring gull with a can ring holder stuck around its head and beak has been spotted in Aberdeen.

The Scottish SPCA were alerted by the public to the bird and are monitoring it closely.

The animal welfare charity has attempted to catch it but have failed to do so because the gull is still able to fly.

Now they have warned the public about the dangers of littering to animals.

There have been numerous reports since Monday by concerned members of the public who have spotted the gull at Tesco on Rousay Drive.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Michelle Mann said: “We’d like to thank the public for alerting us to this gull.

“There have been multiple sightings of the bird but as it is still able to fly we have been unable to contain it. We are concerned for the animal’s wellbeing and are keen to treat the gull as soon as possible to prevent further injury and suffering.

“This is a stark reminder to everyone to please dispose of their rubbish responsibly. No matter how small, it has the potential to be dangerous or lethal to wildlife.

“We’d urge the public to contact the Scottish SPCA helpline on 03000 999 999 about this bird if there are any further sightings or they notice a change in the gull’s condition.”