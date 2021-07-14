Litter louts leave suitcase full of empty beer cans at Queen’s Balmoral Estate

It appears even the Queen cannot escape the blight of litter louts on her Aberdeenshire estate where she is due to arrive for her annual summer break in a few weeks.

Rangers on her private Balmoral Estate have made a cheeky plea asking litter louts who left beer cans in a suitcase to come and collect their “lost property”.

Taking to social media, exasperated rangers on the 50,000-acre estate posted a picture of a suitacase of empty beer cans left on Balmoral.

“LOST PROPERTY! If anyone has lost a suitcase full of empty beer cans near Loch Muick please can you get in touch with the #BalmoralRangerService to reclaim your luggage. Thank you.” they wrote.

Followers were outraged.

LOST PROPERTY! If anyone has lost a suitcase full of empty beer cans near Loch Muick please can you get in touch with the #BalmoralRangerService to reclaim your luggage. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/30pHLJVu4k — Balmoral Castle & Estate (@Balmoral_Castle) July 11, 2021

“Shocking! If it can be carried in full, it can be carried out empty,” wrote one, while another added: “That is just disgusting – so many people do not deserve to have the outdoor access available to them – they go there because it’s such a nice area then treat it like a landfill site. It sickens those if us that show the respect for the area and for other users.”

Another said: “Disgraceful and disrespectful behaviour. To those that think that sort of behaviour is acceptable in the countryside, you’re NOT welcome and stay in the city.”

In June rangers on the Queen’s private estate made a new impassioned plea asking people not to become litter louts.

They say they spend “several days” each week picking up the garbage.

In March the estate blasted those littering Balmoral with bags of dog poo.

The estate posted a picture of some of waste and simply wrote: “Why do people do this?”

It added: “This was all cleared away this morning plus another 20+ bags as well.”