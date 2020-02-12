Original 106 listeners ‘freak out’ at radio interruptions

Bosses at a north-east radio station have been left scratching their heads after mysterious transmissions interrupted normal programming.

Since Monday Original 106 listeners have been becoming increasingly puzzled by the strange happenings.

White noise and the sound of a man’s laughter have been heard during shows throughout the day.

A male voice can also be heard taunting listeners.

Hahahahahahahaha. Hacking into their system is EASY. pic.twitter.com/4jSBX2M0bm — Original 106 FM (@originalfm) February 11, 2020

In one of his earliest appearances on air, the man can be heard saying: “You don’t know who I am…. yet.”

In another message he says: “Shhhh…. don’t tell them, it’s just me.”

The Aberdeen-based radio station’s official Twitter account also appears to have been targeted by the mystery man.

At 9.30am yesterday a tweet was posted that said: “Hahahahahahahaha. Hacking into their system is EASY.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Listeners have also taken to social media to express alarm at the goings-on.

One said: “The creepy laugh was freaking me out! I had to ask others in the office if they heard it too – thought I was losing my marbles!”

Another listener said: “What is this? Interruptions today been freaking me out.”

A listener also tweeted the station to let bosses know about the transmissions: “It sounds as if someone has managed to hack into your system and is breaking in with a big scary voice.

“I’ve heard him twice during Claire and David’s show.”

The strange happenings have not gone unnoticed by the radio station presenters.

One of the shows that has been affected most by the hacking is Claire and David’s BIG Breakfast.

This morning they arrived for their popular show and discovered an old-style rotary telephone had been set up in the studio.

Co-host David Lewis said: “It all started with the phone lines going crazy and hundreds of text messages from listeners saying ‘strange’ things were happening on air.

“We tried to ignore it at first but the messages continued so all we could do was alert listeners that they weren’t going crazy!”

An Original 106 spokesman said experts have been trying to get to the bottom of the mystery.

He added: “We were alerted to issues affecting our transmission on Monday that continued into Tuesday.

“We have specialist engineers and IT teams looking into it and continuing to monitor the situation.”