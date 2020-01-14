Original 106 listeners help deliver Christmas with food appeal

Twenty-five tonnes of food – the equivalent of more than 50,000 meals – was collected during the Original 106 Christmas appeal.

Donations were gathered for the appeal, which was backed by the Evening Express, in aid of Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE).

The appeal for the social enterprise, based on the city’s Poynerbrook Road, was launched in November and ended on Hogmanay.

A total of 25.1 tonnes of food, equal to 59,761 meals, was generated by the collection, which saw people hand in donations to Marischal Square, where the Evening Express and Original 106 are based, as well as various other drop-off points.

Chief executive of CFINE Dave Simmers said: “The generosity of people was remarkable and every single donation has had a phenomenal impact.

“The festive time is one of particular financial pressures and for many that’s just untenable.

“But these contributions have made it possible for a whole range of people to have a Christmas they could not otherwise have dreamt of, and that cannot be understated.”

The amount collected surpassed last year’s amount by around a quarter, and Dave spoke of his delight at the total.

He said: “It’s quite remarkable. Last year there was over 20 tonnes if I can recall.

“To have beaten that by over 25% is pretty fantastic and just shows the generosity of the general public and the corporates, who have shown an incredible amount of festive spirit and compassion and care for their neighbours.

“I always say to people that you should imagine yourself in the other person’s shoes, as this could be any of us walking through that food bank door, and that has an impact.

“People recognise that none of us are secure – redundancy or mental health issues can all result in this.

“So there is an increased recognition and the public have come good big time.”

Dave added: “Poverty and the impact on low-income families does not just happen at Christmas.

“The need goes on and a lot of people are struggling, but just that tin of beans, box of cornflakes or whatever you can afford can go towards making life easier for people who are really struggling.

“So many people have shown a tremendous amount of festive spirit, as well as kindness and compassion for their neighbours, and for that we are truly grateful.”

Martin Ingram, Original 106 programme controller, said: “I’d really like to thank all the Original 106 listeners who supported our appeal again this year.

“It was a bit different for us with our new studio location, but I needn’t have worried.

“We received an incredible amount of donations at Marischal Square, plus our many other drop-off points in the north-east and, of course, at CFINE.

“The generosity of our listeners shouldn’t surprise me because they’re all so lovely – but it doesn’t stop everyone at Team Original being blown away by the kindness and thoughtfulness of the listeners to Original 106.

“If the need is there for us to do it again this year, we shall be there!”