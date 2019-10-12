Aberdeen students link up for climate protest

More than 50 people formed a human chain around an Aberdeen building to raise awareness of a “climate emergency”.

The students held the protest at Aberdeen University’s King’s College building yesterday morning to coincide with Scottish Climate Week and the weekly Friday for Climate worldwide campaign day.

Representing the university’s climate network and conservation society, the students are aiming to persuade people to adopt greener lifestyles and encourage politicians to adopt greener policies.

Bruce Donald, of the conservation society, said: “The human chain idea was very much a symbolic event about raising awareness – we weren’t blocking access to the building.

“Our aim is to encourage politicians to think about how policies can help the environment and how people generally can make changes to help reduce carbon emissions. We’re in a climate emergency.

“We also want to raise awareness of biodiversity.”