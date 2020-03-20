Link road at north-east housing development backed by council planners

Council planning chiefs have backed a link road for a north-east housing development.

Kirkwood Homes applied for permission to build the connection at land near East Lodge at Ury Estate.

It would cut through the Polbare tree belt and continue downhill and westwards.

It would then join the east link road at a give way junction, west of the lodge. A stretch of the existing B979 Netherley to Stonehaven would become a shared footpath and cycleway.

Despite 40 objections, council planning bosses have backed the scheme and said it should be approved.

Kincardine and Mearns area committee will discuss the proposal on Tuesday.