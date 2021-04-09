After a week of weather warnings for snow and torrential rain in parts, those in the north-east can look forward to a little more sunshine.

However, this weekend looks to be one of two halves, with snow showers over Friday and Saturday before brightening up on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

Friday is set to be a chilly and overcast day for many in the north-east with some flurries of snow still scattered around.

The Met Office said: “A mainly dry and sunny start.

“The odd wintry shower in the north with a few developing elsewhere from mid morning, falling as hail sleet or snow.

“Moderate northwesterly breeze. A cold day. Maximum temperature 6 °C.”

However, Friday night is set to be another cold evening, with the mercury plummeting well below freezing.

They added: “A few snow showers will continue across the Moray coast and Northern Aberdeenshire with some fresh accumulations likely in places.

“Deeside and the south mainly clear, but a sharp frost. Minimum temperature -3 °C.”

Saturday is to improve slightly with more sunshine expected, but still the occasional snow shower.

They added: “Sunny spells and scattered wintry showers.

“The showers mainly in the north at first but a few breaking out elsewhere.

“A mainly clear and frosty night to follow. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

“Sunny spells on Sunday, a little rain sleet or snow later. Less cold on Monday and Tuesday but cloudier with a few showers.”