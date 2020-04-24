Line-up unveiled for Aberdeen’s ultimate ‘house’ party

Aberdeen’s ultimate stay-in house party has revealed its line-up.

More than 15 local businesses have teamed up to throw the ultimate stay-in May Day house party on Sunday, May 3.

Aberdeen bars and DJs will entertain locals with 12 hours of live music, streaming online via YouTube.

Talented singer-songwriter Myke Black will kick off the online event at noon and will treat listeners to remix versions of some of the most popular songs in the charts.

He said: “Being the only live musician on this year’s Virtual May Day line-up puts a bit of pressure on me to deliver.

“I’m not going to give too much away but I intend to diversify my sound solely for this performance so that I can kick things off the right way and set everyone up for a full day of great music.”

Following Myke’s performance, DJ Mike Kilbride will perform from Revolucion de Cuba at 1.45pm and DJ HomeAlone will play a lot of classic records as well as hip-hop and disco music from Siberia Bar & Hotel from 3.30pm.

Popular DJ duo TrashDisco, who provide the soundtrack to bars, clubs and festivals in Aberdeen, will continue spreading positivity from 5.15pm.

And while DJ Bobby Cooper performs from 7pm in Paramount, Soul Bar’s DJs Barry Clarkson and Liam Gall will entertain fans from 8.45pm.

Revolution’s DJ Se7en will perform at 10.30pm and Evan Duthie will take over at 11.15pm for the final performance.

In the run-up to the Virtual May Day, local bars, fashion stores and salons are going to host online events to help residents get ready to party.

From cocktail masterclasses to guides on how to make your own vodka, to fashion, hair and beauty tutorials – there’s a lot to look forward to.

Revolution staff will share their round-up of the top 10 essential things people may need for the virtual event next Thursday at 2pm on the bar’s social media and 21 Crimes is set to share its cocktail tutorial on Monday at 6pm on its social media channels.

Linton & Mac have teamed up with Vanity Studio to share four hair and beauty tutorials and Tiger Lily Boutique will share some May Day outfit inspiration.

Lastly, both Signature Menswear and Tiger Lily Boutique will offer 20% off to encourage people to dress up for the occasion.

Owner of Signature Menswear, Patrick Ritchie, said: “The event is definitely a good excuse to dress up as people have been wearing PJs and joggers for a long time now.”

Virtual May Day aims to raise funds for Mental Health Aberdeen and NHS Grampian’s Endowment Fund which provides patients with comfort boxes and funds local research into Covid-19. For more information, go to virtualmayday.com

To donate visit https://bit.ly/3cLowhZ