Line-up revealed for WWE event at P&J Live with stars Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman all coming to Aberdeen

The line-up has been announced for the WWE show at P&J Live next month.

The popular wrestling event will take place on November 10 at 5pm.

Included in the line-up is: Universal Championship Match – Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt, RAW Women’s Championship Match – Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks, Six Man Tag Team Match – Braun Strowman and The Viking Raiders vs The O.C.

There’s also Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match – Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs The Kabuki Warriors, Rey Mysterio vs Cesaro and Ricochet vs Drew McIntyre.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “We are thrilled to bring back WWE Live to Aberdeen, and for the first time at our brand new venue, bringing an all new world-class experience to the north-east.”

Tickets can be purchased via pandjlive.com