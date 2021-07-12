Limited supply of Pfizer forces restrictions on drop-in vaccination sessions in Aberdeen

Drop-in sessions offering Aberdeen residents a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will operate with restrictions today due to low supply, NHS Grampian has announced.

Last week, the health board deployed the drop-in vaccination clinic in Aberdeen as part of a national effort to boost the vaccination programme as positive Covid cases across the country continue to rise.

As part of the move, all over-18s are able to show up at P&J Live without previously booking an appointment to receive their first dose of the jab – or their second, if eight weeks have passed.

It came as health officials sought to accelerate the vaccine roll-out ahead of the July 19 target date for all adults in Scotland to have received at least one dose.

‼️ Supplies of Pfizer @PandJLive remain limited, so drop-ins for 2nd doses will NOT be available until 2pm today (12 Jul). All booked appointments are going ahead as normal, Moderna & Astra Zeneca both available. https://t.co/g4x34k1Omg — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) July 12, 2021

However, health bosses have announced that drop-in sessions for the second dose of the Pfizer jab today, July 12, will not be available until 2pm due to limited supply of the vaccine.

In a post on social media, NHS Grampian has confirmed, however, that all booked appointments for the Moderna and Astra Zeneca vaccine are still going ahead as normal.

Aberdeen has third lowest proportion of double jabbed people in Scotland

Last week, new Scottish Government data revealed Aberdeen City has the third lowest proportion of fully-vaccinated people.

Over 65% of the total population in Aberdeen have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 45.17% are double jabbed.

The latest statistics put Edinburgh and Glasgow as the areas with the lowest proportion of fully-vaccinated people – with 41.57% and 42.74% of the population having received both their doses, respectively.

Across the country, 7, 3,890,176 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,808,902 have received their second dose as of July.

Just over 71% of the population across Scotland have received their first dose of the vaccine, meanwhile 51.41% are now fully vaccinated.

Vaccination roll-out across the north and north-east

According to Scottish Government data, Na h-Eileanan Siar has the highest proportion of fully-vaccinated people across the country with 69.82% of the population having received both doses.

Additionally, 64.51% of the population in Orkney have received both doses, and 63.9% of the population in Shetland have been double jagged.

In Moray, 56.3% of the population have received both doses of the vaccination, and 55.72% of the population in Aberdeenshire have been given both doses.

The Highlands have reported that just over 54% of their population have been double jabbed.