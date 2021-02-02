About 4,500 homes in Huntly and Keith could be without gas overnight

About 4,500 properties in Huntly and Keith could be left without gas overnight due to a fault.

Engineers from SGN are currently investigating the issue which has left homes in the two towns with no gas supply.

The fault was reported this morning, and SGN has revealed that it is “likely” residents will be without a gas supply overnight.

It comes as weather in the north-east is expected to get colder tonight, with snow forecasted to fall.

St Thomas RC Primary School in Keith has been shut today and tomorrow due to having no heating.

Moray Council confirmed that the position regarding Thursday will be updated tomorrow.

A statement from SGN confirmed that they were working to resolve the issue.

It read: “It’s likely you may be without your gas supply overnight while we work to resolve this issue.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this will cause you, particularly when the weather is so cold.

“We’re contacting residents on the Priority Services Register to provide extra help while your gas is off.”

SGN will be updating residents about the fix throughout the day, with the next update coming at 3.30pm here.

Huntly Chip Shop posted an online plea for customers not to make any orders as the gas is off at their premises.

This means that they cannot use their fryers as they work off the gas mains so they are “unsure” if they will be able to open.