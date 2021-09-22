Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Like fishing? Snap up your own fishery on the River Deveron

By Ellie Milne
22/09/2021, 2:51 pm Updated: 22/09/2021, 3:00 pm
Lower Castles fishings on the River Deveron
An Aberdeenshire fishery renowned for its first class salmon has hit the market – and it can be yours for £200,000.

The Lower and Upper Castle fishings are situated in the countryside near Huntly and stretch for two miles along the River Deveron.

The fishery offers single and double bank fishing for salmon, sea trout and brown trout with the river having the fifth highest salmon and sea trout rod catch in Scotland.

The spot’s catch record shows a five-year average, up to 2019, of 23.4 salmon and 18.2 trout per season and is also known to regularly produce wild brown trout weighing more than five pounds.

The fishery also comes with a fishing hut and cabin. Supplied by Galbraith.

‘An exciting prospect’

The sale is being handled by Christian Wroe from Galbraith, who said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a superb fishery, offering varied and some very challenging fishing with 28 named pools.

“The Deveron has a well-deserved reputation as a top class salmon river with runs of spring, summer and often prolific runs of autumn salmon through to season’s end. Each season brings in some fish in the 30lbs class.

“In addition to the wonderful scenery all around, this stretch of river is easy to access, being just two miles from Huntly.

“The property has all the amenities that could be required, including an excellent fishing hut and cabin.

“This sale is an exciting prospect for private individuals or alternatively a corporate buyer interested in being able to host clients for a day’s fishing throughout the season.”

The Lower Castle fishings. Supplied by Galbraith.

A first class fishery

The Lower Castle beat accommodates four rods covering around 1.25 miles of double bank fishing with 21 named pools. All are productive in the right water conditions and  offer a number of deep holding pools with “fast, streamy water”.

Meanwhile, the Upper Castle beat accommodates two rods over 0.75 miles of single bank fishing with seven named pools. This beat has a wilder nature which has been under-fished recently but offers good holding pools for more challenging fishing.

There is a fully serviced fishing hut on site as well as a new cabin with solar powered kitchen and toilet facilities, wifi and a wood burning stove. It overlooks the hut pool from a terrace which has views up and down the river.

The water is a “modest” width and can be easily waded or fished from the bank. The height and temperature can also be monitored at the fishery with reporting telemetry viewable online.

River Deveron has an overall catchment area of of 1,266km2 and a length of 61 miles from source to sea. Its salmon and sea trout season officially opens on February 11 and closes on October 31, while the brown trout season runs between March 15 and October 6.

Lower and Upper Castle Fishings, Huntly, AB54 4SH are for sale through Galbraith at a guide price of £200,000.