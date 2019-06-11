Lights out for hundreds of Aberdeen homes

Hundreds of homes are without power in Aberdeen following a fault.

A total of 467 households in the AB12 postcode area are currently without electricity.

Engineers from SSEN are currently working to establish the cause of the fault and resolve it.

It is hoped all homes affected will have power restored later this evening.

A spokesman for SSEN said: “We have dispatched engineers to various strategic locations to find the cause of the fault and resolve it.

“There are 467 customers affected at the moment.

“The current estimate for having power restored to all those affected is 10.30pm.”